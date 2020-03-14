REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,863,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 111,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,762. The company has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a PE ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.