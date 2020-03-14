RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02), Zacks Earnings Dates reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

RFIL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 79,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,205. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $30,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,992.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

