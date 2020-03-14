Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the period. Rio Tinto accounts for 0.4% of Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,408.33.

Shares of RIO traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.