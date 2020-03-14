Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

RVSB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 673,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 277,488 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.