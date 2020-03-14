Robert W. Baird Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $24.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.

BOOT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

