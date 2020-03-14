Robert W. Baird Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $22.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $896,971.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

