Royal Bank of Canada Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.64.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,824,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

