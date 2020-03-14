Royal Bank of Canada Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DVN. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.68.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 18,379,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,155. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $126,508,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

