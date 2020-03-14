Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.87.

SFIX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

