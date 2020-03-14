Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.54

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 367306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

RDS.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

