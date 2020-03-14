Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Ryanair stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

