Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of R stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 931,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,444. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Parker purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

