salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.45.

CRM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. 13,059,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a one year low of $135.32 and a one year high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $1,679,026.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,883.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

