Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $119.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $10.71 on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. 40,567,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,989,983. Walt Disney has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

