Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.18

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 19982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 715,436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.