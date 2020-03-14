Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 415.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sanofi by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. 3,317,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.