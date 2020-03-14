Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Position Boosted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.78% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 202,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

