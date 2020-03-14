Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,468. Savara has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.76.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

