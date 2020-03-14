Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258,201 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $47,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. 29,175,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

