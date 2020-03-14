Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,980,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,703,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

