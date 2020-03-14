Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Update

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE SNDR traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $18.07. 626,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,984. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.