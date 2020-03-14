Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million.

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,702. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $441.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

