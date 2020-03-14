Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.75. 2,374,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

