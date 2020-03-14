Scott V. Olrich Sells 2,000 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $8.64 on Friday, hitting $77.32. 5,978,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,747. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Docusign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.