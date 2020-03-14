Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RA Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of RMED traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. 27,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.10.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.47. RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 111.36% and a negative net margin of 791.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

