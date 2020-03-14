SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 901,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SeaChange International by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

