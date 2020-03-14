Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 361,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,636. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.