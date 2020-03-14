Seascape Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. 8,697,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

