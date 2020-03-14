Seascape Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in UGI by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UGI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE:UGI traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,224. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

