Seascape Capital Management Acquires New Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Centene comprises about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 131,503 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Centene by 757.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Centene by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,630. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

