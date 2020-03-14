Seascape Capital Management Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $22.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 659,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,368. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.42 and a 12-month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

