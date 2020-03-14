Seascape Capital Management Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IVV traded up $22.78 on Friday, reaching $271.74. 24,899,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.56 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

