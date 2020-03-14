Seascape Capital Management Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,712. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.28. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

