Seascape Capital Management Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 187,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,822,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 67,103 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.48. 1,015,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,382. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

