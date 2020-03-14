Seascape Capital Management Buys New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.68.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.17 and its 200 day moving average is $563.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $417.49 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

