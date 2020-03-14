Seascape Capital Management Buys New Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,671 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

