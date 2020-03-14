Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 11,096 Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATC stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.19. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

