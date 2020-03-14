Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 13,272 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.27.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $15.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. 19,942,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,027,516. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $151.54 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

