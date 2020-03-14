Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 16,463 HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,089,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,734. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

