Seascape Capital Management Invests $1.57 Million in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Relx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Relx by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.43. 1,459,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

