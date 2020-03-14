Seascape Capital Management Invests $2.04 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,150. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

