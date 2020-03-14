Seascape Capital Management Invests $2.19 Million in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $24.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.30. 947,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,687. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $330.24 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.08 and a 200-day moving average of $414.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

