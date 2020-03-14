Seascape Capital Management Invests $950,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,705 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,712. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

