Seascape Capital Management Makes New $12.91 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 249,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Seascape Capital Management owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after buying an additional 279,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 653,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,401 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18,871.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 394,608 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.20. 779,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

