Seascape Capital Management Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $6.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,854,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,813,263. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

