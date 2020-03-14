Seascape Capital Management Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Medical Properties Trust makes up 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,349,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

