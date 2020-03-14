Seascape Capital Management Makes New $804,000 Investment in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,078. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.07 and a beta of 1.21. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.