Seascape Capital Management Makes New $847,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,053,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $5.35 on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,116. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

