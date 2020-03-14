Seascape Capital Management Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $13.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.51. 5,742,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.96. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

