Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO traded up $5.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,698,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.